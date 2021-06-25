Sachin Vaze Grilled By ED In Taloja Jail, Even As Agency Raids Anil Deshmukh In Nagpur

In a sensational development, hours before raids were conducted at former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's Nagpur residence, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also questioned tainted ex-Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze at Taloja jail where he is currently lodged. Sachin Vaze was earlier arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in relation to the Antilia bomb scare case and the Mansukh Hiren murder case, and now, the extortion allegations levelled by his former boss Param Bir Singh against Anil Deshmukh have also caught up with the disgraced former encounter cop.

As per sources, Sachin Vaze was quizzed by ED officials at Taloja jail at around 8 am, and his statement was recorded in the case pertaining to the allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Sources further informed that ED had all recorded Sachin Vaze's statements regarding the letter that he had written naming several top politicians in Maharashtra while he was in the NIA custody.

Sachin Vaze's sensational allegations vis-a-vis Deshmukh

On April 7, BJP shared a copy of a handwritten statement which Vaze's lawyer tried to submit in the Special NIA court. However, Additional Sessions Judge PR Sitre refused to take such a document on record and directed the suspended cop to give a statement under Section 164 of the CrPC. The statement has made a flurry of sensational allegations. For instance, Vaze allegedly accused ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of asking him to pay Rs.2 crore so that he can convince NCP supremo Sharad Pawar against placing him under suspension once again.

Making a statement on ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's extortion charges against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Vaze claimed that he had refused to illegally collect any amount. According to the dismissed API, he disclosed this to Singh and expressed an apprehension that he would be embroiled in a "false controversy". This attitude, however, regarding Vaze wanting to avoid false controversy, raised eyebrows given everything else Vaze is accused of.

Antilia bomb scare & Mansukh Hiren death probe

Along with his aide & suspended API Riyaz Kazi, Sachin Vaze is being probed in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and Mansukh Hiren death case as well. The NIA also secured the custody of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch Inspector Sunil Mane. He was confronted with the alleged confessions made by Kazi and Vaze in their statements to the central agency. As per sources, Mane was present at a meeting between the suspended APIs and was reportedly involved in passing on SIM cards procured from Sachin Vaze to other officials who were involved in the case. Sources added that he allegedly pressurised businessman Mansukh Hiren to take the blame for the Antilia bomb scare. NIA was also reportedly probing the 'fake encounter' angle in the Antilia bomb scare case which was alleged to have been initially planned in the Maruti Eeco vehicle, which was stolen from Maharashtra's Aurangabad city.