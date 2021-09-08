SC & Delhi HC Key Cases Today: From Gandhi Family Tax Matter To Umar Khalid's Bail & More

On September 8, different courts in Delhi are scheduled to hear and issue orders regarding some crucial cases. From a plea for door-to-door vaccination to the Gandhi family tax matter in the National Herald case, the Supreme Court will hear four cases. Delhi court will continue hearing petitions challenging the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner. Here are a few judicial proceedings scheduled for Wednesday that you must track:

In the Supreme Court of India

Gandhi family tax matter in National Herald case

Supreme Court will Wednesday hear the list of the appeals filed by Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi challenging the Delhi High Court order allowing their income tax from the year 2011-2012 to be reassessed by the Income Tax Department.

The appeals pending before the apex court emerge out of the National Herald case in which the Gandhis were served with a notice of reassessment by the IT Department stating that they had concealed their directorship in Young Indian, in the tax returns filed by them in 2011.

Plea for door-to-door vaccination

The Supreme Court will on September 8 hear the PIL filed by the Youth Bar Association of India (YBAI) seeking directions by the Governments to take appropriate measures for providing 'door to door COVID vaccination of all citizens', particularly for elderly, differently-abled, weaker sections and those who are not capable to do their online registration for getting the vaccination’.

Gauri Lankesh murder

Supreme Court on September 8 will hear the plea filed by Kavitha Lankesh, the sister of the murdered journalist, Gauri Lankesh, against its suggestion to club the investigation into her murder with those of writer MM Kalburgi, and rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare, and hand it over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Judgement on plea challenging ED director appointment

Supreme Court will pronounce its judgement on the plea filed by NGO, Common Cause, against 'retrospective' extension of Enforcement Directorate's (ED) director, Sanjay Kumar's tenure.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing for the petitioner NGO, Common Cause, submitted that Mishra could not have been given any extension since he had already superannuated and such illegal extensions have an effect of destroying the supposed independence of the office of ED Director.

In the High Court of Delhi

Pleas challenging appoint of Rakesh Asthana as Police Commissioner

Delhi Court to continue hearing on the petitions challenging the appointment of Rakesh Asthana on the post of Delhi Police Commissioner. On the Last date of hearing, the court had issued notice and had sought the Centre's response over the pleas.

Muzaffarpur shelter home case

Delhi Court to continue hearing on the petition filed by NGO owner Brajesh Thakur, who was sentenced to life term in the Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rape case, challenging his conviction in the case which relates to sexual and physical assault of several girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

A Delhi Court had in February this year sentenced Thakur to imprisonment for the remainder of his life after he was held guilty under Section 376 (rape), 376D (gangrape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 109 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code.

Gautam Thapar challenges his arrest in money laundering case

Delhi Court to hear Businessman Gautam Thapar, recently arrested in a bank loan alleged fraud case, plea challenging grounds of arrest by ED in a PMLA case.

Religare fraud case: Malvinder Singh bail

Delhi Court to continue hearing on the petition filed by ex Religare promoter Malvinder Mohan Singh seeking bail in the Religare Finest Fraud Case.

In the Karkardooma Court

Umar Khalid bail

Karkardooma Court to continue hearing on the fresh bail application filed by Umar Khalid in the Delhi riots case.

In the Rouse Avenue Court

Anil Deshmukh graft case

Rouse Avenue Court to continue hearing on the petition filed by Anand Daga, lawyer of ex Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and arrested CBI official Abhishek Tiwari in the illegal graft case.