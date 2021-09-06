On Monday, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud declined to entertain a plea filed by Sonipat residents regarding the protests against the farm laws. Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Abhimanyu Bhandari stated that the farm stir at the Singhu border is hampering people's right to movement. Highlighting that the apex court had directed that interstate and national roads cannot be blocked, he demanded that at least one side of the highway should be opened to ease the woes of commuters.

However, Justice Chandrachud observed, "Why don't you approach the High Court being resident of Sonepat? Why are these petitions filed here for publicity? There is no need for us to intervene when high courts are well versed with the local conditions and what is happening. We should trust HCs". Noting that the SC will not be the court of first recourse, he permitted the petitioners to withdraw the plea and approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Supreme Court refuses to hear a plea filed by residents of Sonipat, Haryana facing difficulties due to the Singhu border being blocked by farmers and asks them to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court for relief pic.twitter.com/XvlDyvMkHE — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

The impasse over farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions over the three farm laws have come to a standstill. This is owing to the fact that farm associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. The divide between the two sides further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property.

While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19. So far, 6 states- Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi have passed a resolution in their respective assemblies demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws. This demand found resonance even in the recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament.