In a key development on Friday, the Supreme Court directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the travel records of PM Modi's Punjab visit. The SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant was hearing a plea by an organisation named 'Lawyer's Voice' which sought a judicial probe in PM Modi's security breach. Observing that the security lapse was intentional on part of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government, it sought an independent inquiry into the matter and the suspension of Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari and DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyay.

The SC said, "Forthwith we direct Punjab and police officers and SPG and other Central and state agencies to cooperate and provide necessary assistance to the Registrar General. We direct the Registrar General to keep all records in his safe custody." It also appointed Chandigarh DG and an NIA officer as nodal officers to assist the Registrar General. Moreover, the apex court stressed that the functioning of the committees appointed by the Punjab government and the MHA to probe the security lapse will be put on hold until the next hearing on Monday, January 10.

Details of the hearing

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Maninder Singh referred to the SPG Act and asserted that the PM himself can't reduce his security cover if he wants to. Lawyer's Voice's counsel Maninder Singh remarked, "Under this act, it is not a state subject of law and order. It's a national security issue. Also, the fact remains, on this trip, when PM Modi had to go to Ferozpur there was an impermissible stoppage of 20 minutes! All of us have to join heads together, this can’t happen again."

Contending that the state government cannot be allowed to investigate this, he also cast aspersion on one of the members of the high-powered committee. Commencing his arguments, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta expressed his gratitude to the court for taking cognizance of "one of the rarest of the rare issues" which had the potential of causing international embarrassment. Referring to the video of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the founder of terror outfit Sikhs for Justice who announced a reward of $1,00,000 to block PM Modi's rally, Mehta hinted at the possibility of a cross-border terrorism plot.

SG Tushar Mehta mentioned, "Whenever PM’s cavalcade moves, the DG of the consulted state is to be consulted first and only when he clears PM’s cavalcade moves. Here, the incharge gave that signal. He didn’t say there was a blockage. Though local police were very much there enjoying tea". Backing the petitioner's demand for a probe, he suggested that an NIA official can assist it.

On the other hand, Punjab Advocate General DS Patwalia stressed that the state government is not taking this issue lightly. While consenting to a probe, he raised objections to SPG IG S Suresh being a part of the MHA committee citing that he was responsible for the overall security of PM Modi. Earlier in the day, the MHA committee visited the site of the breach and summoned police officials from Moga, Faridkot, Bathinda and Ferozepur.