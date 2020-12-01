SC Dismisses Pleas Seeking Removal Of Andhra CM Jagan, Says Arguments 'not Maintainable'

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pronounced judgement on two petitions seeking removal of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. A bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy termed as "not maintainable" the two pleas filed by lawyers GS Mani and Pradeep Yadav, and disposed of the petitions.

The petitions had been filed seeking appropriate action against Reddy and remove him from the post of chief ministerial post after he made vague allegations against Justice NV Ramana who is said to be the second senior-most judge in the Supreme Court.

According to reports, Reddy had falsely accused Justice Ramana of interfering with the administration of justice with regards to state matters of Andhra Pradesh. The two practising lawyers told the apex court that the scandalising remarks by Reddy against a sitting judge of the apex court was an abuse on the constitutional office of the chief minister and it is an attack on the independence of the judiciary.

Justice Kaul stated that the inappropriate remarks made by Reddy are out in public domain then why is an enquiry needed into this.

The petition filed by one SK Singh, which had also sought to restrain Reddy from passing any comment against a sitting Supreme Court judge, was tagged with another matter already pending before a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan.

"When another bench is already hearing some of the issues and has also passed an interim order lifting the gag order against the media, why should we entertain these petitions? Let that bench examine everything," Justice Kaul said.

"The difficulty is that you pick up something from the paper, you didn't even apply ur application of mind in such case. Cannot have such prayers entertained without non-application of mind," he added.

The plea had stated that the independence and integrity of Judiciary are most important adding that a person who is holding the post of head of the State Executive should not overtake the judiciary by making false allegations against the sitting judges of the Supreme Court.

"The general public confidence over the judiciary is paramount important. If public lost their confidence and faith over the judiciary no purpose remains," the plea added.

(With ANI inputs)

