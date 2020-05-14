Supreme Court Issues Circular On Dress Code For Advocates During Virtual Hearings

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a circular directing all advocates to adhere to a dress code while attending virtual hearings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Advocates may wear plain white-shirt/white-salwar-kameez/ white saree, with a plain-white neckband during hearings before the Supreme Court through Virtual Court System till medical exigencies exist or until further orders," read the Supreme Court's circular. These directions will come into force with immediate effect, added the Apex Court.

This comes a day after Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde put forth that doctors have advised not to wear gowns and coats, as it "makes it easier to catch virus". After quoting this advisory the CJI had said that dress code may also be issued for other judges and lawyers who may appear through video conferencing in Supreme Court, following which all lawyers have been asked to appear without their black coats and gowns.

Meanwhile, to make up for lost time, the Supreme Court is all set to cut its 7-week-long summer vacation, which is scheduled to start from May 17. The court will continue to work through the vacation using video-conferencing facilities.

