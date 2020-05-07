Last Updated:

US: Sound Of A Toilet Flush Heard During Supreme Court's Live Broadcast

In an awkward yet hilarious incident, sound of a flush was heard during the live audio streaming of a hearing in the US' supreme court.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
US: Flush sound heard during live audio streaming of Supreme Court proceedings

In an awkward yet hilarious incident, the sound of a flush was heard during the live audio streaming of a hearing in the US' supreme court. The incident occurred when the case pertaining to robocalls were being heard. Events took a hilarious turn after the sound of a flush was heard while a lawyer was presenting his side.

The audio clip soon made its way to the social media and was shared by Jeremy Art from C-Span who later clarified that the sound wasn’t made by the lawyer presenting his argument-Roman Martinez, Attorney for American Association of Political Consultants Inc. The clip has captured everybody's attention and received 668.2k vies as of now.

Read: Supreme Court Set To Hear Obamacare Case Argued By Phone

Read: US Supreme Court Declines To Take Up Guam Plebiscite Case

'Written in transcript' 

It has also left netizens curious about the incident. While many asked for the historic clip to be preserved, many others were left speculating about the actual person who used the flush. 

Read: US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Released From Hospital After Gallbladder Treatment

Read: Vijay Mallya Seeks Permission To Move UK Supreme Court To Challenge Extradition To India

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all