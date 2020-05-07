US: Sound Of A Toilet Flush Heard During Supreme Court's Live Broadcast

In an awkward yet hilarious incident, the sound of a flush was heard during the live audio streaming of a hearing in the US' supreme court. The incident occurred when the case pertaining to robocalls were being heard. Events took a hilarious turn after the sound of a flush was heard while a lawyer was presenting his side.

The audio clip soon made its way to the social media and was shared by Jeremy Art from C-Span who later clarified that the sound wasn’t made by the lawyer presenting his argument-Roman Martinez, Attorney for American Association of Political Consultants Inc. The clip has captured everybody's attention and received 668.2k vies as of now.

LISTEN: Toilet flush during U.S. Supreme Court oral argument (h/t @nicninh) pic.twitter.com/He3QGMzvJI — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) May 6, 2020

'Written in transcript'

It has also left netizens curious about the incident. While many asked for the historic clip to be preserved, many others were left speculating about the actual person who used the flush.

This is amazing and I want the Library of Congress to save this for posterity. — Rob Rainbolt (@Rob_Rainbolt) May 6, 2020

I hope this is written into the transcript. — AltHomelandSecurity🇺🇸 (@AltHomelandSec) May 6, 2020

Surely someone’s face flushed with embarrassment. — Nick Garrard (@nickgarrard) May 6, 2020

No big deal, it was just John Roberts dealing with the concept of the political objectivity of the Supreme Court. — PCR RitesGood (@pcrritesgood) May 6, 2020

I clearly heard that toilet flush, but I never heard that water turn on when he washed them hands... — InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) May 6, 2020

I just finished teaching my final class of the semester. I am going to miss seeing those 23 faces on Zoom every Wed afternoon. Feeling real emotional. I think I’ll go listen to the #SCOTUS flush heard round the world to lift my spirits. — Amanda Hollis-Brusky (@HollisBrusky) May 7, 2020

