SC Plea Claims Non-implementation Of 'Ayushman Bharat'; Apex Court issues Notice To States

The Supreme Court, on Friday, has issued a notice to Odisha, Telengana, Delhi and West Bengal for allegedly not implementing Central government's Ayushman Bharat health scheme in their respective territories. Hearing a petition, a three-judge bench headed by CJI SA Bobde issued the notice and adjourned the matter for two weeks. The petition submitted to the top court that the Centre has been implementing 'Ayushman Bharat' health insurance for 50 crore people of the country with an annual budget of Rs 6,400 crores.

"Under this scheme poor people are entitled to avail treatment for various health problems including the testing and treatment for COVID-19 pandemic. That except Telengana, Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha, all states in the country are implementing/availing the Ayushman Bharat Scheme," the petitioner told the Supreme Court.

"Due to non-availaibility of Health insurance and lack of proper facilities in government hospitals, poor and middle class people are forced to pay huge sum of money for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals. In these circumstances, the petitioner prays that a comprehensive scheme may be framed by UOI and National Health Authority to provide Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme for desiring/eligible people," the plea read.

What is the Ayushman Bharat Scheme?

The Ayushman Bharan Scheme, launched by the Centre in September 2018, aims at providing health insurance coverage of a maximum sum insured amount of Rs.5 lakh. The government health insurance scheme covers most of the medical treatment cost and also offers cashless hospitalisation services through the Ayushman Bharat Yojana e-card. Touted as one of the world's largest health insurance schemes, approximately 50 crore beneficiaries are eligible for the scheme.

