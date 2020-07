Ayushman Bharat: Mamata Slams Centre For Taking The 'whole Credit' While Giving Only 40%

Hitting out at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the central government will give only 40 per cent under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and take the "whole credit" while the state's Swasthya Sathi programme is providing 100 per cent help to the people. Banerjee claimed that no migrant worker left West Bengal as her government "cares for the people". She also narrated an incident where she got BJP South Kolkata president and his mother admitted after contracting COVID-19.

"In Ayushman Bharat, they (Centre) will give only 40 per cent and take the whole credit. Swasthya Sathi is giving 100 per cent help to people," she said at an event here.

READ: Mamata has lost control over administration: Dilip Ghosh

READ: 'We object this:' Mamata Banerjee against CBSE's removal of 'vital lessons' from syllabus

Banerjee further pointed out that corruption in the state has reduced by 90 per cent. The CM said,"Earlier, it was 100 per cent during the Left government's tenure. The mechanism of corruption still exists at a lower level, which also will be controlled."

"No migrant labour left West Bengal. Why? Because we care for people. Show me any state that gives 100 per cent free ration for a year...BJP South Kolkata president and his mother were affected by COVID-19. BJP office did not help even when he asked. I took initiative and got them admitted," he said.

The Chief Minister also urged people to take proper precautions at the time of COVID-19 crisis.

READ: Mamata govt merges containment & buffer zones in WB; plans total lockdown from July 9

READ: Mamata has lost control over administration: Dilip Ghosh