SC Panel Member Anil Ghanwat Calls For Release Of Farm Laws Report To Help End Protests

As the protests against the three farm laws show no sign of abating, Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat made a fervent appeal to CJI NV Ramana. In a letter addressed to him on September 1, he called for the report of the SC-constituted committee on farm laws to be made public so that its recommendations can be implemented leading to a peaceful resolution of the farm stir. Notably, Ghanwat was part of this panel also comprising agricultural economist Ashok Gulati and Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute.

While the apex court had suspended the implementation of the agrarian laws in January this year, the panel submitted its report before the stipulated time on March 19 after eliciting the views of numerous stakeholders. The letter read, "The report addressed all the apprehensions of the farmers. The Committee was confident that the recommendations will pave the way to resolve the ongoing farmers' agitation".

"As a member of the Committee, especially representing the farmers' community, I am pained that the issue raised by the farmers aren't yet resolved and the agitation is continuing. I feel that the report has not been given any attention by the Hon'ble Supreme Court," Ghanwat added. Earlier, some farmers and associations had reportedly written to the CJI to resume the hearing of the pleas challenging the farm laws.

The impasse over the farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions over the three farm laws have come to a standstill. So far, 6 states- Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi have passed a resolution in their respective assemblies demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws. This demand found resonance even in the recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament.