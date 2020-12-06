SC Pulls Up Telangana Govt For 'insensitivity' In Dealing With BHEL Officer Suicide Case

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Telangana government for their 'insensitivity' in dealing with a case of a BHEL woman officer who had allegedly committed suicide after being repeatedly sexually harassed at her workplace in Hyderabad. The top court was hearing a petition filed by the mother of the sexually harassed victim who demanded a CBI investigation in the case.

"To avoid embarrassment to the state, (Telangana), we refrain from recording the reasons mentioned seeking adjournment in the case. The reason stated indicated the insensitivity with which the investigation is progressing in this case. We say no more for the time being," said the top court headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice S Ravindra Bhat while asking the Home Secretary of Telangana to personally look into the matter.

"We deprecate the request made by the counsel for the state of Telangana for an adjustment in this case, and that too for a period of four weeks. The Home Secretary of Telangana shall personally look into this aspect and issue appropriate directions to all concerned as may be advised," it added, slating the matter for further hearing on December 14.

The petitioner alleged that her daughter had committed suicide due to repeated sexual harassment at her workplace at BHEL's Hyderabad office, with her perpetrators being given a clean chit by the Telangana police. The mother of the victim also alleged that her deceased daughter categorically stated that an attempt to rape and repeated sexual harassment by the main accused, Arther Kishore Kumar, and other co-accused persons, had prompted her to commit suicide. However, the Telangana State police had failed to take any action in the case. She also alleged that the Police had not even arrested the main accused, or any other accused persons, failing to even conduct a custodial investigation regarding the same.

(With Agency Inputs; PTI Image)