Farmers' Stir: PIL Filed In SC Seeking Immediate Removal Of Protesters From Delhi Borders

On Friday, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions from an immediate removal of the protesting farmers from the borders at the national capital. The petitioner Rishabh Sharma has argued that the blocking of the roads and border points has affected the persons travelling to Delhi for medical treatment. According to Sharma, it was necessary to avoid such a mass gathering owing to the possibility of COVID-19 spread among the protesters.

The law student lamented the fact that the farmers were not willing to move to the dedicated ground in Burari, thereby causing trouble for the commuters. In his prayer, the petitioner demanded a direction to open all borders of the national capital. Moreover, he called for the shifting of protesters to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari.

Petition filed before Supreme Court seeking directions for immediate removal of agitating farmers from border areas of Delhi-NCR keeping in view the fact that they may pose a risk to spread of #COVID19: Om Prakash Parihar, the Advocate on Record (AOR), for the petitioner, to ANI pic.twitter.com/BFf72JoChc — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

Read: Rajasthan CM Asks Centre To Repeal Farm Laws, Apologise To Farmers

Here is the prayer of the petition:

It is therefore, most respectfully, prayed that this Hon’ble Court may graciously be pleased to:

a. Issue a writ of mandamus or other appropriate writ order or direction directing Respondents and the concerned authorities to open all the borders of Delhi;

b. Issue a writ of mandamus or other appropriate writ order or direction directing the Respondents and the concerned authorities to shift the protestors at the allotted place and provide guidelines related to social distancing and use of mask at the protest place;

c. Issue such other appropriate writ or direction that may be deemed to be just and equitable in the facts and circumstances of the case and in the interest of justice

Read: Siddaramaiah Scorches 'coward' BC Patil For Remarks On Farmers; Slams BJP For Farm Laws

5th round of talks with farmers on December 5

On Thursday, the fourth round of talks between the Centre and the farmers' unions concluded without any significant progress. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced that they would meet again at 2 pm on December 5. Besides him, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash represented the Centre in the deliberations.

Revealing that the discussion took place in a good atmosphere, Tomar stated that the Union government is willing to discuss the unions' objections pertaining to points such as strengthening the APMC, regulating the private Mandis, dispute resolution and apprehensions over the MSP. Moreover, he exuded confidence of the two sides reaching a consensus on Saturday. On the other hand, the farmer unions remained steadfast in their demand for the repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Read: Akali Dal Escalates Anti-Centre Push; Will Meet CMs Mamata & Uddhav Over Farm Laws Row