SC Says Firecracker Ban Not Against Any Community; Expects Full Implementation Of Orders

The Supreme Court slammed the state governments for not taking the order passed by the Supreme Court seriously and not being strict enough in the ban of firecrackers. The court was hearing an application alleging violation of the order dated February 10, 2017, banning the use of firecrackers with certain chemicals such as barium nitrite that is dangerous and beyond safety limits. The Supreme Court said, “When the earlier order of banning firecrackers was passed, it was passed after giving reasons. All crackers were not banned. It was in the larger public interest. It should not be projected that it was banned for a particular purpose.”

The court said that it had no business coming between the celebrations of the festivities but they have to take the fundamental rights of the people under consideration. The SC further clarified that the orders were not against any particular community. The SC said, “We expect complete implementation of our orders. We are not against a particular community. We want to send a strong message that we are here for the protection of fundamental rights of citizens.”

Supreme Court issues statements on firecracker ban

The SC again emphasised during the court proceedings that their order was not targeted at any particular festival or against celebrations in general. The SC said, “We cannot permit them to play with the right to life of others in the guise of celebration. We have to enforce the previous orders of this court.” The SC also said that they have not put a complete ban on firecrackers and they have allowed the use of green firecrackers, depending on the state governments. It said, “We have not put any 100 percent ban on firecrackers or their use.” On being told that there is a complete ban in Delhi, the court replied, “We know how people are suffering in Delhi.” The Supreme Court ordered the governments to ensure that the ban on firecrackers is implemented strictly as the court said that despite the ban, everything is openly available in the markets. The SC said, “We cannot be in a position that despite the top Court's order, we are not doing a thing.”