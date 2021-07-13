SC To Hear Uttarakhand Govt's Plea Challenging HC Order Prohibiting Char Dham Yatra

To decide the fate of the Char Dham Yatra amid COVID-19 this year, the Supreme Court is likely to hear on July 16, the Uttarakhand Government's plea challenging the High Court order which refused to give permission for holding Char Dham Yatra.

The Uttarakhand Government had moved the Supreme Court against the High Court's order halting the Char Dham Yatra, citing the prevailing COVID-19 situation. "The High Court may have banned the Char Dham Yatra but the government has approached the Supreme Court against it. Now only the Supreme Court will decide the matter," Uttarakhand Government's spokesperson Subodh Uniyal had said to ANI while moving to the top court.

Uttarakhand Government had to suspend the Char Dham Yatra after the High Court stayed for four weeks the Cabinet’s decision to allow the yatra from July 1 with a limited number of pilgrims. Dismissing the State’s request, the Uttarakhand High Court on June 28 had directed the state to conduct live streaming of Char Dham shrines in view of the situation of COVID-19.

Thereafter, Uttarkhand Government filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court on July 7 after newly inducted CM Pushkar Singh Dhami took over the Government's reigns. While filing the petition in Supreme Court, the Government had contended that the High Court had committed an error in noting that the livelihood of a significant population living near the shrines depends on the Yatra.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the matter of Kanwar and Char Dham Yatra. Speaking with Republic Media Network after meeting with PM Modi and Amit Shah, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami detailed his government's plans over the Char Dham yatra.

Uttarakhand extends COVID-19 restrictions

Meanwhile, the state Government has given complete authority to the District Magistrates (DM) to ensure strict action against those violating COVID-19 protocols. The Government has warned the DMs that they will be held responsible if the situation in tourist places worsens. This development comes in the backdrop of the people in large numbers visiting the tourist locations in Uttarakhand and flouting COVID protocols.

On Monday, the state has extended the previously implemented restrictions till July 20 and authorised DMs to regulate the number of tourists visiting popular destinations in their jurisdictions on weekends if necessary. For tourists, it is mandatory to have a negative Covid test report not older than 72 hours and registration on the smart city portal. The latest guidelines issued by Chief Secretary SS Sandhu also mentioned that people will be penalised in case of flouting covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

As the devastating second wave of COVID-19 is seemingly under control and cases dipping in Uttarakhand, the state has 932 active cases of COVID-19 at present according to Health Ministry while 3,32,957 have recovered from the virus. The state has reported 7341 deaths till date due to Coronavirus.