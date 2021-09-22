SC Turns Down Centre's Request For Women To Give NDA Entrance Exam From 2022

The Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down the Centre's request to allow women to sit for the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exam starting next year, stating that women's rights should not be ignored. To this request, SC said that women's inductions could not be postponed by a year. The Centre had told the Supreme Court that a notification enabling women to sit for the National Defence Academy entrance exam will be issued by May of next year.

The armed forces are the best response team for dealing with emergency situations, according to a bench led by Justice S K Kaul, and it is hoped that adequate measures will be made to expedite the entrance of women into the NDA. It stated that the defence department, in coordination with the UPSC, should carry out the necessary tasks. The Supreme court took note of senior advocate Chinmoy Pradip Sharma's arguments on behalf of petitioner Kush Kalra and said it couldn't postpone women's admission by a year.

NDA: SC turns down Centre's request for women to give NDA entrance from 2022

A research group has been formed to facilitate women's admittance, according to Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, and the needed mechanisms can be put in place by May 2022. The ASG requested an exemption from the next NDA entrance exam, which is planned for November 14. "We appreciate your problems. I'm sure you people are capable of finding solutions. Let us see the results. The planning can go on...It is difficult for us to accept this submission from the Centre in view of the aspirations of the candidates willing to take the exam."

"Armed services have dealt with very difficult situations. To deal with emergencies is a part of their training. We are sure that they will be able to come at par with this "emergency too". We would thus not like to vacate the order effectively passed by us," the bench also comprising Justice B R Gavai said.

What is the NDA?

The National Defence Academy is the combined defence service training institution of the Indian Armed Forces. Before travelling to their respective service academies for further pre-commission training, cadets from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force train together in NDA. Khadakwasla, Maharashtra, is home to the National Defence Academy. It is the first tri-service academy in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

(IMAGE: PTI)