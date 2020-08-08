Section 144 Imposed In Noida Ahead Of Yogi Adityanath's Visit To Inaugurate COVID Hospital

Section 144 has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Noida ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to the city to inaugurate a COVID-19 government hospital on Saturday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar authorities said. Releasing an official circular, the authorities also imposed a ban on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones in the Noida.

Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Sector 39 today where he would inaugurate a COVID hospital to tackle the rising cases in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district which has been one of the worst-affected areas in the state.

"Section 144 has been imposed in Noida, ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit on Saturday. People are not allowed to fly drones. 15 gazetted officers and around 700 constables who are on duty are required to undergo COVID-19 testing," Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Noida told news agency ANI.

According to PTI sources, the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar doubled in a month. So far, the region has recorded 5,806 positive cases of COVID-19 including 43 deaths. Despite the rise in cases, the Noida-Delhi border, which had been shut for public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, has been reopened since August 1.

Uttar Pradesh's COVID tally has crossed the 1 lakh mark, as cases continue to rise in the state. UP recorded 4,154 fresh cases in a single-day raising the state's total tally mounted to 1,04,388. The total number of fatalities in the state stands at 1,857, out of which Kanpur has recorded the maximum number at 234 fatalities. Over 60,558 people have been discharged from hospitals and there are currently 41,973 active cases in the state.

(With Agency Inputs)