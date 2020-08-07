Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Governor Meet Army Chief Naravane

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane visited the Central Command Headquarters at Lucknow on Friday and also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He also met state Governor Anandiben Patel.

"A courtesy call was made to Shri Manoj Mukund Narvane, the celebrated chief of the Indian Army. His courage, enthusiasm, and devotion to the nation reflect the 'safe Indian border'. The Indian Army is the paradigm of the resolve and spirit of 'Nation First'. Long live Mother India!" the UP CM tweeted in Hindi.

भारतीय थल सेना के यशस्वी अध्यक्ष श्री मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे जी से आज शिष्टाचार भेंट हुई।



उनका साहस, उत्साह और राष्ट्र के प्रति समर्पण भाव 'सुरक्षित भारतीय सीमा' को प्रतिबिंबित करता है।



भारतीय सेना 'राष्ट्र प्रथम' के संकल्प और भावना की प्रतिमान है।



भारत माता की जय! pic.twitter.com/8mhEnWjuEp — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 7, 2020

The Chief of the Army Staff, General MM Naravane, Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Aid-De-Camp (ADC) visited Headquarters Central Command here in Lucknow Cantonment, a statement from the government said.

The Chief of Army Staff was briefed by Lieutenant General IS Ghuman, Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Central Command on both operational and administrative aspects. General Naravane expressed satisfaction on the efforts being made to ensure capability enhancement and operational effectiveness of the forces and development of infrastructure in the Central Sector.

He conveyed his appreciation to the Central Command for achieving a high degree of operational preparedness. He was appreciative of the efforts being put in by the soldiers in the forward areas operating in very difficult weather conditions in High Altitude areas.

