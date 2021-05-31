Last Updated:

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani Nominated To Rajya Sabha

In a key development, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani was nominated to Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In a key development, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani was nominated to Rajya Sabha on Monday. The appointment comes after there emerged a sudden vacancy in the Upper House of the Parliament after a nominated member passed away earlier this month. 

Netizens hail Jethmalani's appointment to the Rajya Sabha 

Mahesh Jethmalani, son of late senior advocate and politician Ram Jethmalani,  is a Senior Advocate at Bombay High Court. Having completed his Bachelor of Arts from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, and his Master of Arts from Oxford University, Jethmalani joined the Bombay High Court. 

He has appeared in several important cases during his tenure as an advocate. He has represented influential families such as the Birla family in the Priyamvada Birla case and has also appeared for Anil Ambani in the Reliance Case. Other cases, which he has been a part of include the trial of Harshad Mehta in the Maruti Udyog Case, for Rajni Patil in the Prof. Vishram Patil murder case in which the brother of ex-President of India, Pratibha Patil was a suspect.

Presently, he is representing former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Parmabir Singh in a couple of cases, including an alleged extortion case. 

