'Separate Entity From Twitter Inc': Twitter India Makes Astonishing Claim In Karnataka HC

In an astonishing claim on Thursday, Twitter India argued before the Karnataka High Court that it is a "separate entity" from its parent company Twitter Inc which is headquartered in the US. A single-judge bench of Justice G Narendar was hearing Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari's plea challenging the notice issued to him by the Ghaziabad Police under Section 41A of the CrPC. When senior advocate CV Nagesh described Twitter India as only an "affiliated company" of Twitter Inc, the judge pointed out such a thing is called a "sister" or "associate" company.

Appearing for Twitter India, senior counsel CV Nagesh remarked, "Twitter Inc is a parent company. We have absolutely nothing to do with it. Twitter India is an independent organization and independent institution."

Moreover, he claimed that Twitter Inc does not hold a "single share" in Twitter India. However, advocate Prasanna Kumar argued on behalf of the Ghaziabad Police warned that this submission can invite "consequences" and highlighted that Twitter International Company which is headquartered in Ireland has a 99% share in Twitter India. The HC will continue pronouncing its order in the case on Friday.

Twitter slapped with FIR

Trouble ensued after some prominent personalities claimed on Twitter that an old man Abdul Samad Saifi was not just assaulted in Uttar Pradesh with his beard being forcibly cut but also asked to chant slogans such as Jai Shri Ram. Calling them out for giving a communal spin to the incident, the police stressed that Twitter and Twitter India did not take any steps to remove the contentious tweets. The case in question was registered at the Loni Border Police Station on June 15.

The microblogging platform was booked under Sections 34 (common intention), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion), 295-A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC. On June 17, Manish Maheshwari was sent a notice asking him to appear in the Loni Border Police Station within a week's time to record his statement. While he sought to depose before the police via video, his request was rejected.

On June 24, Karnataka HC issued an interim order restraining the police from taking any coercive action against Maheshwari. At the same time, it allowed the questioning of the Twitter MD via virtual mode. One of his contentions during the hearing was that he is merely the revenue head in charge of advertising and sales and not on the Board of Directors of Twitter.