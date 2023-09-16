Sex Racket Operating At Hotel In East Delhi Busted, 6 Accused Including 3 Women Arrested

The Delhi police have unearthed a high-profile sex racket being operated at a hotel in East Delhi’s Mandawali area. During the raid conducted at the hotel by the police team, six accused involved in the sex racket were caught red-handed by the police including three women accused. A case has been registered in the matter and further legal action is being taken accordingly.

According to police sources, this is the second such incidence of the police raid at the said OYO hotel named RK Residency, located at South Ganesh Nagar in Mandawali, during which a sex racket was caught. It is also being said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had earlier sealed the hotel, after the police action against the alleged sex racket at the hotel.

The same hotel was caught indulging in sex racket earlier too, says police

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Delhi), Amrutha Guguloth confirmed the police action taken against the alleged sex racket at the hotel. Briefing about the incident, the DCP said, “On September 15, 2023, acting on secret information an Immoral Trafficking Prevention (ITP) raid was conducted at RK Residency, OYO Hotel at South Ganesh Nagar by the team of Mandawali police station under the close supervision of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mayur Vihar. During the raids, six persons were found involved in prostitution and were arrested. The accused persons include three women and three men.”

Apart from the three women accused, the other three accused were identified as agent Pradeep Kumar (46), a resident of Laxmi Nagar, manager of the hotel Diwan (29), a resident of Pandav Nagar and customer Krunal, a resident of Geeta Colony.

A case has been registered at Mandawali police station and further investigation is being conducted. During the preliminary inquiry, it came to the fore that the same hotel was involved in prostitution previously, in which an action by the Mandawali police was taken. Subsequently, the said hotel was sealed by the MCD and was recently, de-sealed by the civic department.

The MCD is said to have informed and further investigation of the case is in progress.