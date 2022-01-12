SFJ Provokes Again; Announces $1M Reward To 'block' PM Modi & Tricolour On Republic Day

Khalistani terror group 'Sikhs For Justice' has once again targeted Republic Day celebrations in India, asking its supporters to 'block' Prime Minister Narendra Modi and remove the tricolour from the national capital on January 26. The radical pro-Khalistan outfit has made multiple attempts to infiltrate peaceful proceedings in New Delhi by making shocking offers in the name of rewards to further their Khalistani agenda.

In a new propagandist video shared by SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu on Facebook, the banned outfit has announced $1 Million dollars as a 'reward' to anyone who would raise Khalistani flags instead of the Indian tricolour in Delhi on Republic Day.

"This is the matter of Sikhs and Hind. This time the tricolour will not be allowed anywhere in Delhi. The campaign to liberate Punjab from Indian occupation through 'Khalistani Referendum' will continue equal to 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections," Pannu was heard saying in the video shared today. He also appeared to burn Indian flags in the video.

Farmers breach Red Fort, wreak havoc on Republic Day

A similar attempt to instigate the Sikhs in India was made last year when the SFJ had announced a cash reward of USD 2,50,000 for hoisting the Khalistan flag at the India Gate on Republic Day. It also hijacked the farmers' protest, asking them to indulge in anti-national activities on the national holiday.

Republic Day 2021 celebrations were thus marred by violent protests as the farmers who proposed to take out a peaceful tractor rally resorted to violence by breaking barricades, violating permitted routes, attacking police personnel, and storming the iconic Red Fort. Some anti-national elements among the protestors climbed atop the rampart of the monument and planted the Nishan Sahib.

SFJ claims responsibility for PM Modi's security breach

The terror group recently made headlines after it claimed responsibility for the major lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security on his way to Ferozpur on January 5. The Sikhs for Justice had released a video on January 3 inciting farmers to block PM Modi cavalcade in Punjab, where he was scheduled to address a political rally. For this, the terrorist organisation had also announced a $100,000 reward.

After the incident, Pannu claimed that Sikhs had driven PM Modi out of Punjab and the upcoming assembly polls will decide the Khalistan referendum.

Prime Minister Modi's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 mins near Ferozepur after the road was blocked by some protesters. The MHA has termed it a major security lapse. BKU (Krantikari) chief Surjit Singh Phool revealed that it was his faction which blocked the roads.