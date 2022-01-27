SFJ Threatens Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani; Warns Of Hoisting Khalistani Flag In SC

On Thursday, several Supreme Court lawyers received a call from terror group Sikhs for Justice which also contained a threat for senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani. In the call, SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu was heard making a preposterous claim that the Khalistani flag will be hoisted in the Supreme Court. He said, "Mr Jethmalani, you will see that we shall be going to the top court of this country and we shall raise the flag at the Supreme Court."

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Supreme Court advocate NS Nappinai remarked, "This is a little worrisome. Because if you look at the way the legal fraternity has functioned, whatever kind of case they take up be it tough or regular, there has never been a legacy of the system or the community being threatened. And now, the frequency is increasing and we have had instances of lawyers being physically harmed. Some have lost their lives also. This is a very serious issue which definitely needs to be addressed by the court and the legal fraternity to understand where things are going wrong."

SFJ's threat calls

Since PM Modi's security breach in Punjab on January 5, Supreme Court lawyers have received at least 5 threat calls. Moreover, Pannu announced a $1 million reward to block PM Modi and raise the Khalistan flag instead of the tricolour in Delhi on Republic Day. Thereafter, he also exhorted residents of Jammu and Kashmir to march towards the national capital and hoist the flag of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Moreover, he threatened to not allow retired SC judge Indu Malhotra to proceed with the inquiry into the security lapses.

Meanwhile, SC lawyer Vineet Jindal filed a complaint against the SFJ founder with the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and the Cyber police. He stressed that his statements and acts challenge the sovereignty and unity of India and are an attempt to wage war amongst different communities and states. Additionally, he contended that Pannu has dishonoured the pride of Republic Day which is celebrated in our country with great zeal and enthusiasm.