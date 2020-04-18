Sharjeel Imam Charge-sheeted For 'break-India Call' & Abetting Riots During CAA Protests

Almost three months after the arrest, the Delhi Police has on Saturday charge-sheeted formerJNU student and organiser of Shaheen Bagh protest Sharjeel Imam for his alleged seditious speech reportedly in Aligarh. He is also accused of abetting riots in New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia on December 15 last year, following the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). After massive man-hunt, Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad district on January 28 after which he was sent to jail.

The Guwahati police had detained him at the Crime Branch in the Panbazar area on February 20, after Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate court granted custody. He was then sent to jail.

Imam's shocking remarks

Sharjeel Imam, former JNU student and a PhD scholar was a key organizer of the Shaheen Bagh protests. His controversial remarks came to light on January 25 when BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a video that featured him. In the video purportedly from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, he is heard saying that 5 lakh people can come together and permanently 'cut the North-East from India'. Moreover, he stressed that this was the only way in which the Indian government would pay heed to the concerns of the protesters.

In the video, Imam said, "If we have 5 lakh organized people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us."

