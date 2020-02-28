Sharjeel Imam Met With AIUDF Leader In Delhi During Anti-CAA Protests: Sources

Sources have reported that Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested in Jamia violence case and also for his controversial remarks, was in contact with two journalists in Assam working for a web portal. According to sources, he also met AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal in Delhi during anti-CAA protests Assam police. During the course of Imam's interrogation, it has also been revealed that he was constantly in touch with former JNU student who hails from Assam, during the anti-CAA protests in the national capital.

Sharjeel's phone record also revealed that he was frequently in touch with the two journalists and the former JNU student. Police sources have informed that the two journalists and the former JNU student might also come under the ambit of the ongoing investigation.

READ | Interlocutor Admits Chaos At Shaheen Bagh, Reveals 'better' Discipline Expected On Friday

Sharjeel Imam sent to police custody

The Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate court had earlier sent PhD scholar Sharjeel Imam to 4-day police custody on Thursday. In the evening, he was brought to Guwahati, Assam from Delhi by train. Subsequently, the Guwahati police detained him at the Crime Branch in the Panbazar area.

Imam was originally arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad district on January 28. After a brief spell in police custody, he was sent to jail. On Monday, the Delhi Crime Branch arrested Imam for the second time. According to the police, he is suspected to be involved in the December 15 Jamia violence that broke out during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

READ | Sharjeel Imam To Be Booked Under NSA After Extension Of His Judicial Custody: Sources

Imam's shocking remarks

His controversial remarks came to light on January 25 when BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a video that featured him. In the video purportedly from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, he is heard saying that 5 lakh people can come together and permanently cut the North-East from India. Moreover, he stressed that this was the only way in which the Indian government would pay heed to the concerns of the protesters.

In the video, Imam said, "If we have 5 lakh organized people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us."

READ | Sharjeel Imam To Be Booked Under NSA After Extension Of His Judicial Custody: Sources

READ | Pro-Sharjeel Slogans Case: Sena Accuses Fadnavis Of Spreading Lies, Says Action Underway