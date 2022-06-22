Sheena Bora Murder Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Indrani's Ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sanjeev Khanna, the ex-husband of Indrani Mukerjea and an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. Notably, Khanna has been lodged in the Arthur road jail since 2015 after his alleged involvement in the murder of Sheena Bora.

A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre of Bombay HC granted bail to Sanjeev Khanna on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and also asked him to surrender his passport and not to leave India without the court's permission. Notably, this comes following the Supreme Court's order last month, wherein the apex court granted bail to co-accused Indrani Mukerjea. The Bombay HC granted bail to Khanna on the same parity without touching the merits of the case.

It is pertinent to mention that with the Bombay HC granting bail to Khanna, all the three accused including Peter Mukerjea (Indrani's third husband) are out on bail.

Sheena Bora murder case

The CBI has been investigating the Sheena Bora murder case since 2015, after taking over the case from Mumbai Police. According to the case registered by Mumbai Police, Bora was kidnapped and murdered by strangulation in April 2012. Notably, the case first came to light when Indrani’s driver, Shyamvar Rai was arrested in another case in August 2015. Later during the investigation, he confessed to killing Sheena Bora in April 2012 and said he dumped her body in Maharashtra's Raigad district. He also claimed that Sheena's mother, Indrani, and Sanjeev Khanna (Indrani's ex-husband) were all implicated in the murder. Notably, driver Shyamvar turned approver in the case.

According to the CBI's case in court, Indrani murdered Sheena Bora because she was enraged by the relationship between Sheena Bora, whom she introduced to everyone as her sister, and Rahul Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea's son from a previous marriage.