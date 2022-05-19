Sheena Bora Murder Case: SC Puts Strict Conditions On Indrani Mukerjea's Bail Order

A day after the Supreme Court granted bail to former INX media executive Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case on Wednesday, May 18, Republic Media Network has now accessed the bail order of Mukerjea, who is facing trial for the murder of her 25-year-old daughter Sheena Bora in 2012.

A former media executive, Indrani Mukerjea faces trial in the 2012 murder of 25-year-old Sheena Bora, a sensational case that captivated the nation with twists and conspiracy claims. She was arrested in 2015 on charges of murdering Sheena Bora, her daughter from her first marriage, in connivance with her driver Shyamvar Rai and a former husband, Sanjeev Khanna.

Indrani is granted bail on few conditions that include:

Surrender passport to CBI

To constantly appraise coordinates

Should not tamper with evidence

Should not influence witnesses

No adjournment on whatsoever count

Shall regularly attend court

Cannot meet or establish contact with witnesses may lead to cancellation of bail.

Indrani Mukerjea, arrested in August 2015 on charges of killing her daughter Sheena Bora three years earlier, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday after her 10th attempt to seek bail. Earlier in February 2016, the first bail was sought within six months of her arrest.

In December 2021, Indrani had approached the top court challenging the order of the Bombay high court on November 16 that year denying her bail.

In her plea, the 50-year-old told the top court that the trial would not end soon as 185 out of 253 witnesses in the case are yet to be examined. The plea further stated that since the trial judge hearing her case was on leave from June 7, 2021, till May 4, 2022, the trial would be delayed. She stated she deserved to be released on bail for being a woman and suffering from health issues.

(Image: PTI)