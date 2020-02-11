'Wardha Case Accused Will Be Hanged Soon': CM Uddhav Thackeray Assures Speedy Justice

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, via Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, on Tuesday, asserted that his government would ensure that the Wardha incident accused, if found guilty, will be hanged soon and the victim will get justice. This comes as a 24-year-old woman lecturer was allegedly set ablaze by her jilted lover in Wardha. The victim succumbed to her injuries on Monday, February 10. She had suffered approximately 40 per cent of burn injuries and was admitted to a Nagpur-based hospital.

Shiv Sena on Wardha incident

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamna said: "In Maharashtra, cases of atrocities on women have increased in the last few days, which is not good. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has pledged to the public that the State government will prove the crime of the accused as soon as possible and the accused will be hanged soon."

"The battle has failed with the death of the Hinganghat victim. The entire country was shaken by the Nirbhaya incident (2012) in Delhi. Despite the approval of a new law to hang the criminals by the Parliament, such gruesome incidents like the one in Hinganghat occur," Shiv Sena added. The article also reiterated that the state government's job is not just providing compensation and job to the victim's family, but it goes beyond that.

"It is being said that the State Government is going to provide compensation to the family of the Hinganghat victim and one family member will be provided with a government job. Is this the only job of the government? Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the case of the woman lecturer should be heard in a fast track court," said Shiv Sena. Even Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray did not send a special team of doctors to Nagpur (where the victim was being treated), the editorial said.

"Is there any responsibility of society blaming police, law and government or not? It was a deserted night when the Nirbhaya incident took place in Delhi but the Hinganghat incident occurred in broad daylight on the road, so the society also needs introspection," Shiv Sena added.

"Despite being punished, it takes time to legally execute the rapists. So, now such a public sentiment has been formed that the rapists should be punished just like the culprits in Hyderabad rape case were punished by the police," said Shiv Sena. "In Delhi, Nirbhaya's mother is expressing her anguish and the parents of the second 'Nirbhaya' in Hinganghat are crying in grief. The relatives of the Hinganghat victim have refused to take the body of the girl, they have demanded that the accused should be surrendered to them," Shiv Sena added.

(With ANI Inputs)