Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Lawrence Bishnoi Withdraws Plea; Delhi Police Interrogates Suspect

A day after he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police Special Cell, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi withdrew his plea from the Delhi High Court seeking protection. Incarcerated since 2015, he was actively associated with the Students Organisation of Punjab University during his stint at the DAV College, Chandigarh, and is facing trial in multiple cases including murder and extortion. His Canada-based associate Goldy Brar had taken responsibility for the singer-cum-Congress leader's murder citing it as a retaliation to the killing of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Vicky Midhukhera.

Bishnoi had moved the Delhi HC expressing apprehension that he will be killed in an encounter by the Punjab Police. In his plea, the gangster affirmed that his custody should be given to the police with adequate security arrangements and he should be handcuffed and shackled during transit. He will now move a similar plea before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Meanwhile, sources revealed that the Delhi Police interrogated a person named Shahrukh at the Tihar jail in connection with the singer-cum-Congress leader's killing.

He had earlier received the contract to kill Moosewala. As per sources, Shahrukh had stayed in Punjab and done a recce of the popular singer's house. However, he was arrested by the police before he could execute the murder. A day earlier, Moosewala was laid to rest amid a gathering of thousands of his supporters at his native village in Mansa, Punjab.

In a shocking development on May 29, singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Thereafter, an SIT comprising SP investigation Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and Incharge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh was formed to ensure a speedy and effective probe. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring dubbed it a political murder and demanded an investigation by the NIA or a sitting judge. He also called for the dismissal of the Bhagwant Mann-led government in the state. On Tuesday, the Punjab Police arrested a Faridkot resident who allegedly supplied vehicles to the assailants.