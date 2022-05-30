Sidhu Moose Wala News Live: Post-mortem Details Accessed; Cong Delegation To Meet Governor

Quick links:
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking protection during the execution of the production warrant. His plea stated that proper videography should be done if he is brought to Punjab by the police.
A delegation of the PCC led by President, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, including CLP Leader Partap Singh Bajwa, working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu, senior leaders Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Kuljit Singh Nagra will be meeting the Punjab Governor at Raj Bhawan at 12.30 pm today to submit a memorandum. Speculation is rife that they will raise the issue of Sidhu Moosewala's murder.
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi withdraw his petition filed in the Delhi High Court. He has expressed apprehension about being killed in an encounter by the Punjab Police. Speaking to the media, his lawyer clarified that they will move the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking relief.
According to sources, Delhi Police interrogated Shahrukh, lodged in Tihar Jail, in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Earlier Shahrukh had got the contract to kill Sidhu Moosewala. While he stayed in Punjab and also did a recce of the singer-cum-Congress politician's house, he was arrested by the police before he could execute the murder.
As per sources, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was taken into custody by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday night itself. His gang has claimed responsibility for murdering singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.
On Tuesday night, Indian Youth Congress workers protested against the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.
The Delhi High Court will hear a plea by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claiming apprehension of a fake encounter by the Punjab Police today. His plea seeks direction from the Tihar jail authority and the Delhi police to ensure that necessary safeguards including videography, are taken for his safety before giving his custody to any other state police, including the Punjab police. The petition has been listed before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.
Sidhu Moosewala was hit by around 25 bullets, the post-mortem report indicated. As per sources, gunpowder was found on his body. Sources indicated that the presence of gunpower implies that he was fired upon from very close range. The incident took place at 5.25 pm but the police got the information about it at 5.50 pm. The singer-cum-Congress politician passed away before he was taken to the hospital.
In a massive shakeup in the aftermath of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, the Punjab Government on Tuesday appointed IPS officer Ishwar Singh as the new ADGP, Law & Order. The position had been lying vacant for the last 7 days after the previous ADGP, Law and Order, Naresh Kumar, was shifted. Notably, no one was helming the top post when the singer-turned-politician was brutally murdered in Mansa. While Ishwar Singh has been made the new ADGP, Law & Order, Varinder Kumar has been named the new head of the state vigilance bureau (VB).
In a big development, the first arrest has been made in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Tuesday. The Punjab police has arrested accused Manpreet Singh, a day after he was detained from Uttarakhand last evening. After being produced before a Mansa Court today, Singh was sent to 5-day police remand. Read Full Story.
Two days after Sidhu Moosewala's murder, the first arrest has been made in the case. Punjab police have arrested Manpreet Singh from Uttrakhand. Post arrest, he was produced in the Mansa Court, which has remanded him to 5-day police custody.
Delhi Police Special Cell takes jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi into custody for three days under Arms act amid alleged link in Sidhu Moosewala murder
On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai lashed out at the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab after the gruesome murder of singer turned politician Sidhu Moosewala. The BJP leader further alleged that under just 2 months of the AAP government, the lives of the people of Punjab have become a living nightmare and added that no one is feeling safe in the northern state. Read Full Story.
The news of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala's murder became a massive talking point and his family, friends and fans have been mourning his loss. On Tuesday, the late Congress leader's mortal remains were taken to his home by his family from Mansa Civil Hospital, after which it was taken to the crematorium in Mansa.
Massive crowds gathered at the location where his last rites took place amid 'Sidhu Moosewala Zindabad' slogans. Several artistes from the world of music including Jaspinder Narula, Hans Raj Hans, Ashok Masti, Preet Harpal, and others have now spoken to Republic Media Network and mourned the tragic loss of the singer. Read Full Story.
Thronged by a sea of fans and supporters, Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was cremated in Punjab’s Mansa on Tuesday afternoon. Emotional scenes were witnessed ahead of the cremation with thousands joining the late youth icon’s final journey. Heartbreak, as well as rage against the Punjab administration, was evident as the atmosphere ricocheted with slogans against the Bhagwant Mann government, which was responsible for downgrading the late singer's security a day prior to his gruesome death. Read Full Story.
Singer-cum-politician Sidhu Moosewala was cremated in presence of thousands of supporters in Mansa.
Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, singer Hans Raj Hans remarked, "This is shocking and unfortunate. Reducing his security was a big blunder. Sidhu Moosewala was a remarkable artist and he was also a well-mannered child. He used to meet me like my son".
Moosewala chants resonated in the air at Sidhu Moosewala's final journey in Punjab's Mansa. His final rites will be performed shortly in his ancestral village.
Moosewala's final rites to be performed shortly in his ancestral village
The emotions and anger against the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government are palpable among thousands of people as they marched with his mortal remains.
Sidhu Moosewala's family bids its final farewell to the singer amid emotional scenes in Mansa.
A large number of supporters thronged to pay final respects to singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa. He will be cremated soon.
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, through his counsel, moved the Delhi High Court. A day earlier, the lower court had refused to entertain his plea seeking direction to not give his custody to Punjab Police in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. He has apprehension about being killed in a fake encounter.
As per sources, the venue of singer-turned-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's final rites has been changed. While preparations were made at a crematorium, the final rites will now take place at another location. The police force has already left for the new location.
Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa arrived at Sidhu Moosewala's house. Speaking to the media, he said, "The incident is unbearable. Today is his cremation. He was a friend of my son".
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring reached the residence of singer-cum-politician Sidhu Moosewala. His final rites will take place at noon.
Fans and supporters swarm Sidhu Moosewala's family home to pay their final respects amid high security in Mansa, Punjab. They shouted 'Moosewala Zindabad' slogans.
Slogans against the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government were raised by the people protesting over Sidhu Moosewala's murder.
Fans lined up at the Moosa village to pay tribute to singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala who was gunned down on May 29. His family will reach shortly along with his mortal remains.
In a big development, sources told Republic TV that the Punjab Police will seek the remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is suspected to be behind the killing of Sidhu Moosewala. He is currently lodged in the Tihar jail.