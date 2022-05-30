Sidhu Moose Wala News Live: Post-mortem Details Accessed; Cong Delegation To Meet Governor

The news of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala's murder became a massive talking point and his family, friends and fans have been mourning his loss. On Tuesday, the late Congress leader's mortal remains were taken to his home by his family from Mansa Civil Hospital, after which it was taken to the crematorium in Mansa.

Massive crowds gathered at the location where his last rites took place amid 'Sidhu Moosewala Zindabad' slogans. Several artistes from the world of music including Jaspinder Narula, Hans Raj Hans, Ashok Masti, Preet Harpal, and others have now spoken to Republic Media Network and mourned the tragic loss of the singer. Read Full Story.