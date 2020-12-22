Sister Abhaya Case: Adakka Raju, The Robber Who Helped Pin The Accused Priest

Adakka Raju, who had come to steal at Pius X convent, the same night Abhaya was murdered turned to be the crucial witness in the case for the CBI. Adakka Raju became the prominent witness for the CBI in cracking the case. A thief who has committed several thefts from various places met with the CBI, 16 years after the murder took place. What he revealed to the CBI turned the case around for the probe team.

Raju's testimony

Raju identified the two priests- Fr Kottoor and Fr Jose Poothrukkayil inside the convent, after seeing their arrest on television and in newspapers that too 16 years after the incident! As per him, Raju used to steal lightning arrestors installed in buildings. On two occasions, he had been to the same convent and stole a part of it.

It was during his third robbery he witnessed two men walking towards him, lighting a torch. On seeing them, he hid and watched their activities. As per his statement, Kottoor and Jose climbed the spiral staircase which led from the cellar to the 5th floor and the terrace. These persons reached the terrace and they turned against each other in different directions and they lit their torches over the parapet wall of the terrace situated on top of the fifth floor and were looking towards the ground. This eyewitness statement helped the probe team pin the activities of the priest on the night of the murder.

After the verdict, Raju expressed his elation with the judgment. He spoke to the media that many people had come with lots of monetary offerings but he didn't fall for it. "I still live in a small hut. I have a daughter. My resolve for justice for that young girl ( Abhaya) was solid," he said. Meanwhile, Abhaya Case Action Council convenor Jomon Puthenpurackal said that despite offering a large amount of bribe, Raju- the robber turned out to be God's eye in the case.

