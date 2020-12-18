Kerala: BJP Blames CPI(M) For Conniving With SDPI Over Temple Vandalism In Palakkad

Following the horrific attack on a temple in Kerala, the BJP has come forward to allege the hand of radical outfit SDPI along with ruling party CPI(M) in the vandalism. This comes after 11 CPI(M) workers were arrested in the State for their alleged role in the temple vandalism and other accompanying attacks that took place at the BJP and RSS offices yesterday night.

Issuing a strong-worded statement against the incident, BJP's Palakkad District President Krishan Das condemned the incident calling for stringent action against the CPI(M) for conniving with the SDPI.

"After the results of the local body elections, CPI(M) has won the panchayat and the BJP came second winning seven seats. Due to the winning of this 1 seat and coming second in 7 seats, the CPI(M) is conniving with extremist organisations like the SDPI. They have attacked the BJP workers there, they ransacked the temple, looted the place of worship and carried away the hundi. We can only compare these acts with terrorist organizations. Out of 11 who have been remanded. Four belong to SDPI, which is a terrorist organization. CPI(M) joining hands with them is the most undemocratic. BJP condemns this attitude and calls for stringent action against the accused," said Krishan Das.

While the CPI (M) managed to easily sweep the local body polls, the violence that has been allegedly unleashed by party workers onto the BJP & RSS offices in the aftermath is being labeled by the party as 'politically motivated' especially since the saffron party managed to make massive inroads in the civic body polls. Apart from retaining the Palakkad municipality, the BJP managed to seize the Pandalam municipality by winning 18 of the 33 wards. The BJP candidates also won in 23 of the gram panchayats in the civic body polls this year.

In a series of shocking incidents on Thursday, CPI (M) workers launched vandalism attacks on BJP leader Ratheesh's house in Kureepuzha, Subramaniam temple in Palakkad district, and RSS office in Alappuzha. The Subramanian temple in Palakkad district was not only vandalised, but the goons also stole the money and damaged lamps and festoons kept inside the place of worship.

