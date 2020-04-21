Sonia Gandhi Seeks Probe After Congress Neta's Car Caught Smuggling Liquor With Covid Pass

After a Congress leader was caught misusing the essential pass to transport liquor, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has now directed an official enquiry

After the shocking incident that came to light where a Congress leader was allegedly caught misusing the essential service pass to transport liquor, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has now directed an official enquiry into the matter. The Congress party was left red-faced after a Congress functionary was allegedly caught smuggling liquor from Haryana to Delhi in a blatant misuse and violation of the lockdown guidelines.

According to the FIR that was accessed exclusively by Republic TV, large amounts of alcohol have been found in the car of the Congress functionary. 

Reacting to this news, the internal Congress will now probe the bootlegging following the orders of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, as per sources. 

