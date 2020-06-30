Sonipat: Two Police Officers Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants In Gohana

In a shocking incident, two police personnel of the Haryana Police who were on curfew duty have been shot dead by unidentified assailants during the wee hours of Tuesday in Gohana in Sonipat district. According to reports, the duo was on a night patrolling duty to maintain the curfew imposed due to COVID-19 in the city. The police personnel have been identified as a special police officer (SPO) Kaptan Singh and constable Ravinder Kumar.

About the incident

The two deceased personnel—both hailing from Jind district were posted at the Butana check-post. On Tuesday morning, their bodies were found in a pool of blood near the local police post. According to the police, the duo had left on their bike for patrolling around midnight and were found dead at around 5:30 AM. Further, the local residents reportedly heard around 15 shots being fired. However, the deceased officers have been shot four to five times.

The senior police officials immediately rushed to the spot along with a police team. The investigation is currently underway. The police have further reported that the bodies have been sent to postmortem at a general hospital and the CCTV footage is being examined.

