Subramanian Swamy Directs First Response At Centre After China's Latest Treachery At LAC

Reacting to the Chinese Army's aggression to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake near Chushul in Ladakh on the intervening night of August 29 and 30, Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday strongly affirmed that India needs to make a decision about China. Expressing concern over the matter, the BJP leader said the Centre needs to realise that China has already made a decision about India.

Swamy reiterated that India must act tough against the Chinese aggression at the LAC and said despite holding diplomatic talks with Xi Jinping 18 times over the last 5 years China did not care about the Indian leaders.

Taking to Twitter the BJP leader wrote "It sad that the Govt does not realise the Chinese have made a decision about India. We must make a decision about China. Get tough, I repeat, get tough and not sit at a table. After sitting with Xi Jinping 18 times in 5 years Chinese could not care less for Indian leaders".

India thwarts China's attempt

Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand in a statement said "On the night of August 29/30, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo".

The Indian Army took measures to strengthen its position and "and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground". "The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues," Anand said further.

India insisting on complete disengagement

In the five rounds of Corps commander-level talks, the Indian side has been insisting on complete disengagement of Chinese troops at the earliest, and immediate restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh prior to April. The tension between the two sides escalated manifold after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

Following the Galwan Valley incident, the government gave the armed forces "full freedom" to give a "befitting" response to any Chinese misadventure along the LAC. The Army sent thousands of additional troops to forward locations along the border following the deadly clashes. The IAF has also moved air defence systems as well as a sizeable number of its frontline combat jets and attack helicopters to several key airbases.

