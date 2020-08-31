Uyghur Diaspora In US Protests Against China's Human Rights Violation In Xinjiang

The members of the Uyghur community in the Washington and New York demonstrated against the Chinese Communist Party’s ethnic cleansing of minorities in the country’s secluded northwestern region of Xinjiang. The diaspora aimed at calling on both the US and the United Nations (UN) to “recognise the atrocities” and take action against China.

Salih Hudayar, the founder of the Washington-based Uyghur organisation East Turkistan National Awakening Movement as quoted by ANI told Voice of America (VOA) that August 29 marked the fourth anniversary of Chin Quanguo’s transfer from Tibet to East Turkistan, so-called Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region's Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as the activists know. He also added that the global community should break their silence on the matter.

"August 29 marks the fourth anniversary of Chen Quanguo's transfer from Tibet to East Turkistan, (the) so-called Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region's Chinese Communist Party (CCP) chief who was the mastermind behind the building of concentration camps, prisons, Uyghur forced labour and high-tech surveillance, the police state as we know it today," Salih Hudayar.

"We want both the US government and UN to recognise the atrocities as genocide and call on the international community and governments in many countries to break their silence and stand up against China," he added.

Read - China Exposed, Stooge Scurries To Disown Ad Seeking '100 Uyghur Women' For Inter-marriage

Read - Uyghurs Not Seen As 'normal' By Beijing, Forced To Forego Their Culture: US-based Activist

US imposed sanctions on Chen Quanguo

Just last month, the US government had imposed sanctions on Chen Quanguo along with two other members of China’s Communist Party over the human rights abuses in Xinjiang. A demonstrator in Washington, Aziz Sulayman also reportedly said that his 33-year-old brother Alim Sulayman, 47-year-old brother-in-law Yehya Kurban and 31-year-old cousin Ekram Yarmuhammed, all were taken away by Chinese authorities back in 2016 and are now untraceable and out-of-touch. UN has defined genocide as any single or multiple acts "committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group."

"My brother was a dentist, my brother-in-law was a businessman and my cousin was a graduate from a medical school. They did not need any vocational training or re-education as China lied to the world," said Aziz Sulayman as quoted by ANI.

"I do not know whether my entire family is still alive or dead. We are here to show the world that what the CCP is committing in our homeland against our loved ones meets the criteria of the UN Genocide Convention," he added.

Read - Indian-Americans Protest China's Aggression Against India; Human Right Violations Of Uyghurs

Read - Biden Campaign Pipes Up Against China On Uighurs; Accuses Trump Of Condoning Genocide

(With ANI inputs)