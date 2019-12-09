Sukhbir Badal Demands CBI Enquiry In Politician-Gangster Nexus Case, Targets Punjab CM

Former Deputy CM of Punjab and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal hit out at Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh over Politician-Gangster nexus case and dared him to also include his own name in the list of Congress leaders being investigated for patronizing gangsters by releasing a photograph in which Capt Amarinder Singh was seen inducting notorious gangster Harjinder Singh Bittu Sarpanch into the Congress party during electioneering in 2017.

“Now please forward this photograph as well as many others which we are putting in the public domain today to the DGP. This evidence will help the DGP in finding out the real politicians who are in league with gangsters and are using them for their political motives. Please also forward this photograph to Governor VP Singh Badnore so that he also understands how the Congress used gangsters in the run-up to the assembly elections for political benefits and is now repaying them at the cost of the people of the State,” Badal added.

Sukhbir Singh Badal demands CBI inquiry

Demanding a CBI inquiry, Badal said, “CM would find it difficult to be called for questioning by his own DGP". He added that the SAD would request the Governor to prevail upon the government to order a CBI inquiry into the issue. Besides one picture of Capt Amarinder inducting Bittu, the SAD would also forward another picture of dreaded gangster Pardeep Sandhu joining the Congress party in the presence of the chief minister, also in 2017, he added.

Badal said it was strange that the chief minister had decided to release few old photographs of Bittu in random clicks with SAD leaders but forgotten that he had given political shelter to Bittu on the eve of government formation in 2017 by inducting him into the Congress party.

“For the record, Bittu joined the Congress party after his attempts to secure an entry into the SAD were snubbed. There is no place for goons in the SAD, but the opposite seems to be true for the Congress party in which Capt Amarinder Singh himself welcomed gangsters into the party fold with open arms”.

