After 10 days of the Marathon hearing on the Hijab row, the Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court's judgment which upheld the ban on wearing hijab by Muslim girl students in educational institutions in Karnataka.

A bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia reserved the judgment in the matter on the tenth day of the hearing. Notably, the Supreme Court on Wednesday told advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing one of the petitioners, that they were "losing patience" in the case and asked him to submit his arguments within an hour on Thursday when the hearing in the matter will resume.

AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan while speaking to Republic TV after the apex court concluded the Hijab row hearing after 10 gruelling days of arguments said, "The matter is subjudice and the Supreme Court will surely take the submissions in the matter given by the petitioner and the lawyers."

Speaking on Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's argument that although the hijab is mentioned in the holy Quran, it is nowhere mentioned that it is an essential religious practice in Islam, Pathan said, "We live in a country where we follow all religion, secularism is our motto. We raise no objection to our Sikh brothers who were turbans and Hindu sisters who wear bindis. I don't understand why wearing hijab by Muslim girls out of their own will is being targeted. This is freedom of choice and freedom of religion."

Islamic scholar Dr Zeenat Shaukat Ali told Republic TV, "Wearing hijab is not an essential practice in Islam, it is a cultural practice and a tradition that is now going on for several centuries. We need to wait for Supreme Court's judgment as both the parties have mentioned their strong points during the hearing."

"Personally, I stand by the side that in a school uniform there should be no religious symbolism and there should be quality among students. However, outside the school, if a woman wishes to wear hijab, they can surely do," she said.

Karnataka HC's verdict

Earlier on March 15, the Karnataka High Court Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit, and JM Khazi ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. The court's order came in response to a plea of students of Government PU College for Girls, Udupi, who sought permission to attend classes wearing a Hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam.

In its judgment panning 129 pages, the High Court has eloquently answered key questions pertaining to the Hijab row and said that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.