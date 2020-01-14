Supreme Court Expresses Dissatisfaction With Centre's Status Report On Rajiv Gandhi Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its dissatisfaction with the Centre's status report over the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. As per reports, a two-judge bench of the Apex court headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao and comprising Justice Hemant Gupta has asked the Centre to file a new and detailed status report.

According to the bench, there is no difference between the current report and the previous one filed by the Centre. They said that they "want to know the progress that has been made in two years."

About the status report

The Centre filed a status report on Tuesday before the Apex Court about the belt bomb's investigation in connection with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case. The case involved the convict Perarivalan.

The Court on Tuesday adjourned the matter and asked the convict's lawyer whether they have seen the report or not.

16 days parole

The Madras High Court on Monday granted 16 days parole to Ravichandran, one of the seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, to attend to his ailing mother and also to settle some family matters. He has been granted bail from January 10 to January 25. However, the state had submitted that he cannot be provided with any police security in view of the Pongal festival.

Earlier, the Centre on January 7 rejected the Tamil Nadu government's proposal of March 2016 for the release of all seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The court rejected it on the basis that it would set a "dangerous precedent".

About Rajiv Gandhi assassination

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumpudur in May 1991. Besides the convict Perarivalan, other convicted in the case were Ravichandran, S Nalini Sriharan, Murugan, Santhan, Robert Pious and Jayakumar were.

(With ANI inputs)