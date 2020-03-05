Supreme Court Plea Challenging Omar Abdullah's PSA Detention To Be Heard After Holi

On Thursday, the Supreme Court postponed the hearing of a plea challenging Omar Abdullah's detention, slotting it for after the Holi break. The petition which was filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot, sister of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and challenged his detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

The matter which was listed for March 5 before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra could not be taken up as Justice Mishra was hearing a Constitution bench matter. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who is appearing for Omar Abdullah, requested the court to take up the matter as soon as possible after Justice Mishra told him that the matter will not be taken up on Wednesday. The court then slotted the matter for post the Holi break.

On February 5, J&K administration slapped the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against Mehboonba Mufti, Shah Faesal and former CM Omar Abdullah. Terming the February 5 order under the PSA “unconstitutional”, Omar’s sister Sara said it violated fundamental rights and filed a Habeas Corpus petition. She had also said that the order was "manifestly illegal" and there was no question of him being a "threat to the maintenance of public order".

Previously on December 14, Omar's father Farooq Abdullah's detention was extended by another three months by the Jammu-Kashmir administration after initially being charged on August 5. While several minor politicians have been released in a phased manner by the administration, political leaders Ali Mohammed Sagar, Naeem Akhtar, Sartaj Madani, and Hilal Lone too have been charged under the PSA.

