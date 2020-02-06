Omar Abdullah & Mehbooba Mufti To Be Booked Under Public Safety Act: Sources

In a shocking development, sources have reported that former Jammu-Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti will be booked under the under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on Friday. Sources report that the documents and the papers have been signed by the Jammu-Kashmir government. Sources report that the former CMs' detention was set to end on Friday.

Recently, an unverified photo of Omar Abdullah - smiling inspite of his unkempt, straggly and shaggy bearded appearance did the rounds, which disturbed most politicians. Previously on December 14, Omar's father Farooq Abdullah's detention was extended by another three months by the Jammu-Kashmir administration after initially being charged on August 5. All three leaders have been detained since August 5 after the BJP-led government revoked the special status from the state by scrapping Article 370.

What is PSA?

As per the PSA provisions, the government could detain a person for up to two years, although, for 'first-time offenders' the length of the detention is limited to six months. However, in the case of "no improvement in the conduct of the detainee," the detention can be extended to its full course of two years. The PSA act was initially promulgated during Sheikh Abdullah, the father of Farooq Abdullah's tenure.

Omar & Mehbooba Mufti's detention

Omar Abdullah, who has not been seen in public for almost six months now, was detained along with other mainstream Kashmiri politicians - Sajid Lone, Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah by the government following the revocation of Article 370 citing precautionary measure. While several minor politicians have been released in a phased manner by the administration, the three politicians are yet to be freed with the National Conference repeatedly demanding the release of the Abdullahs who have still not been reportedly able to meet each other yet. Currently, former PDP minister Altaf Bukhari-led 'new political front' comprising of senior political leaders, academics, legal luminaries, activists is set to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to demand the restoration of statehood and domicile rights.

