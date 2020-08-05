EWS Quota: Supreme Court Refers To 5-judge Bench Pleas Challenging Centre's Decision

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court referred to a five-judge Constitution Bench pleas challenging the central government's decision to grant 10 percent quota to Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) in jobs and admissions in the general category. The Centre had earlier defended its decision and contended that the Constitution (103 amendments) Act, 2019 granting a 10 percent reservation to EWS is intended to uplift around 200 million people who are still below the poverty line.

The petitions were filed by NGOs 'Janhit Abhiyan' and 'Youth For Equality' along with 33 others sought directions to quash the Constitution (103 Amendment) Act, 2019.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Justice (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde said that a larger bench will decide the pleas filed by 35 petitioners challenging the Centre's decision. The petitioner said that the economic criterion cannot be the sole basis for reservation.

10 % Quota For Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

In a bid to provide equal opportunities to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), the Modi government had passed a resolution which will provide 10% reservation to the EWS over and above the 50% reservation already set aside for the Schedule Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC).

The amendment will be brought in the Parliament on Tuesday, and should it be passed in both the houses, the reservation cap will increase from 50 to 60%. In order for the amendment to be brought up, the government will need to amend the Article 15 and 16 of constitution.

