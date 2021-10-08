Supreme Court To Resume Physical Hearing On 2 Days A Week From October 20, Read Guidelines

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the physical hearing of cases will begin from 20 October. In a release, the top court informed that the physical hearings will be held on every Wednesdays and Thursdays while continuing the earlier set up of hybrid hearings on Tuesdays. Case hearings on Mondays and Fridays will remain strictly through videoconferencing/teleconferencing.

The decision to resume physical hearings was informed by the Supreme Court Registry on the official website. According to the circular, the courtroom judge can decide on the type of hearing required in a particular case. “In view of the encouraging response from the Bar and with a view to further facilitate hearing through physical mode, all the matters listed on Wednesday and Thursday, as non-miscellaneous days, would be heard only in physical presence of the counsels/parties in Court-rooms,” the circular read.

“All the matters listed on Tuesday, as a non-miscellaneous day, would also be heard in physical mode, however, on prior application by the AOR for the party, appearance through video/tele-conferencing mode will be facilitated. Unless and otherwise directed by Hon’ble Court/Bench, all matters, irrespective of their nature, listed on miscellaneous days shall continue to be heard through video/tele-conferencing mode till further orders,” the circular added.

Supreme Court hybrid hearing to continue

In its new standard operating procedure (SOP), the court said that three lawyers per party will be allowed to appear before the judges. The entry into the high security zone of the Court will be by way of proximity cards which have been issued to advocates practicing in the apex court. Each party involved will be allowed to have one clerk for carrying the files, books and law journals to the court. Meanwhile, it also stated that the judge presiding in a courtroom can decided to conduct a certain case through video/teleconferencing/hybrid mode if he/she feels the number of lawyers is more than the working capacity of the courtroom as per COVID-19 norms.

The new circular bids departure to the SOP dated August 28 which allowed hybrid (physical and virtual) hearing for interested lawyers/litigants. However, the SOP had attracted dissent from the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) as the association President demanded full-fledged physical hearing. Now, the court will facilitate full-fledged hearings but on the mentioned dates. Meanwhile, the circular also informed that all persons entering the court will compulsorily need to wear masks at all times, maintain social distancing, and follow all COVID-19 protocols set by the court.

