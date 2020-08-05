Sensational Sushant Case Hearing In Supreme Court: Here's What Happened In Rhea's Plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard Bollywood actor's Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the FIR, accusing her of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai.

While Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta represented the Centre, Senior Advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Shyam Divan stood for Bihar Government and Rhea Chakraborty respectively. Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh was also present for the hearing.

The petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty stated that she has been falsely implicated in the case, and that she was in a live-in relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput up till June 8, after which Chakraborty had temporarily shifted to her own residence in Mumbai. Transfer plea states that the FIR in Patna alleging abetment to suicide charges against Chakraborty is nothing but an act of "connivance" between the State of Bihar and the father of the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Supreme Court's order:

1. Supreme Court raises questions on Maharashtra govt's probe in Sushant case; asks them to respond to the CBI probe by Center

2. Mumbai Police is officially under scrutiny. State of Maharashtra will update on the state of the investigation by Mumbai police within 3 days.

3. Supreme Court slams Mumbai Police's confinement of Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwary; says 'it doesn't send a good message'

4. For the first time, Central government steps in as a separate party; says CBI will investigate Sushant's case.

5. Central government says Central agency must investigate the death mystery which has differing opinions from two states.

6. Three days given to all parties to file a reply to the orders. Matter to be listed next week.

In addition to this, a protective order was sought by Rhea's representative for the actor to which Sushant's family lawyer objected citing that evidence from the case collected by Mumbai Police is being destroyed. Further, Vikas Singh said that there can't be any further delay as evidence was already being tampered with. He also informed the Court that an IPS officer from Bihar who had gone to investigate the case had been quarantined in Mumbai.

Justice Roy slammed the act of detaining the top-cop from Bihar by Mumbai Police and said, "The quarantining of the Bihar police does not send a good message. The confinement .. does it send a good message? Especially when the case has garnered so much media attention? State of Maharashtra has to ensure that everything is done in professional way".

With differing opinions of the parties in the hearing, Supreme Court of India ordered the continuation of the investigation and also denied any protection for Rhea Chakraborty. Justice Roy pronounced that the investigation will proceed in accordance with the law and by a competent authority. He has also allotted a 3-day window to all parties investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput to submit all their findings.