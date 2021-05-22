'Sushil Kumar Not Yet Arrested, Still On The Run': Delhi Police Refutes Contrary Reports

In the Chhatrasal Stadium Case, various media reports all through Saturday claimed that Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar has been arrested in Jalandhar. Now, the Delhi Police has rubbished the reports that have created a huge buzz. Speaking to Republic TV, Delhi Police joint commissioner of Police Northern Range, SS Yadav refuted the reports of the wrestler's arrest and said that Sushil Kumar is still on the run. The reports also claimed that Sushil Kumar along with his associate Ajay Kumar has been arrested - this is untrue.

"Sushil Kumar has not been arrested," said Delhi Police joint commissioner SS Yadav.

As per sources, Sushil Kumar's location is said to be traced to Punjab. Ten teams were sent to nab him. Till Saturday evening he wasn't found anywhere. Sushil Kumar is using 12 different numbers to dodge the police, sources said. On Friday, it was revealed that eleven security guards who were employed at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium during the brawl between two groups have been replaced with new ones by the administration. Olympian Sushil Kumar has been under the scanner for his alleged involvement in the murder of wrestler Sagar Rana reportedly as a result of a brawl between two groups at the Chhatrasal Stadium. As per sources, the old security guards were not informed of the reason for the change, while the CISF has been deployed at the Stadium.

Sushil Kumar's anticipatory bail plea dismissed

Earlier on Tuesday, the accused wrestler's anticipatory bail plea in connection with the murder case was dismissed by a Delhi Court in Rohini. Additional Sessions Judge Jagdish Kumar after hearing the arguments had reserved the order on the pre-arrest bail filed by the two-time Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar. Fearing arrest, the wrestler had moved the Rohini court in Delhi on May 17 seeking anticipatory bail, asserting that the probe against him is biased and that no injuries caused are attributable to him. There were also reports of him being photographed, allegedly in Meerut at a toll plaza.

What Is Chhatrasal Stadium Case?

Sagar Rana died, while two of his friends got injured, after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers on May 4 night, at the Chhatrasal Stadium premises in the national capital. According to the police, the brawl involved Sushil Kumar, Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others. Dalal, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, was held in the case. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at the Model Town Police Station. Kumar is on the run since Rana's death and the police are making efforts to trace him by conducting raids in the Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring states.

(Image Credits: PTI)