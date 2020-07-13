Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea Rejected By Karkardooma Court

The Karkardooma Court on Monday has rejected the bail plea of suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain. Hussain is in judicial custody since 16 March in connection with communal violence in northeast Delhi.

"The riots in the area of North-East Delhi were carried out in an organized manner and as part of the deep-rooted conspiracy and the involvement of applicant is being investigated upon with regard to his connection with members of PFI, Pinjratod, Jamia Co-ordination Committee, United Against Hate Group and anti-CAA protesters," the court noted in its order while rejecting the bail plea.

READ | US envoy Juster explores Purana Qila & Delhi's old treasures, reasons out mask-less photos

The bail was sought by Hussain on the grounds that there was no cogent evidence which was admissible in the eyes of law, to connect him in the alleged murder of Ankit Sharma. His advocate had also contended that there was a delay in recording the statements U/s 161 Cr.P.C of the witnesses as well as the statements of 164 Cr.P.C.

"My client has not been identified in TIP proceedings. There is no evidence by way of video footage or CCTV footage to prove that the applicant was present at the scene of the crime at the time of the incident. Further, there is no evidence of abetment or conspiracy to kill Ankit," Advocate Javed Ali who appeared for Tahir had contended.

READ | I-T raids in Delhi, Jaipur in tax evasion case against Raj group

The bail plea was strongly opposed by the prosecution. The court had also mentioned in the order copy that the witnesses can be threatened by the accused.

"It is apparent that witnesses, whose statements have been recorded are residents of the same locality and they can easily be threatened by a powerful person like Thair Hussain," the court noted it's ordered. The court has also mentioned that even if there is no video footage or CCTV footage, showing the presence of the accused at the spot, but there is enough ocular evidence available on record.

READ | Delhi: LNJP hospital likely to start plasma therapy

READ | 7.89 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in Delhi, says official data