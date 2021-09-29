Swami Chakrapani Asks Delhi HC For Z Security Over Threat From Dawood; Centre To Respond

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to assess threat perception on Akhil Bharatiya Mahasabha chief Swami Chakrapani. A bench of Justice Rekha Palli also issued notice to the MHA & Delhi Police over the petition filed by the Hindu Saint seeking restoration of Z security cover. The plea alleges that Chakrapani has threat to his life from International gangster Dawood Ibrahim & his henchman Chhota Shakeel.

The plea sought court directing the respondents to immediately provide and restore the full cover 'Z' level security to the petitioner and further provide better and adequate security in the light of the lingering threats to the life of the petitioner from Global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel as well as his henchmen and other antisocial and anti-national elements thereby protecting the life, limb and property of the petitioner, in the interest of justice.

Swami Chakrapani's plea

Chakrapani in his plea stated that he is an Internationally famed Hindu Saint and is the National President of the Sant Mahasabha, an association of Hindu Saints as well as the National President of Akhil Bharat Mahasabha since 2006 and has been active for the cause of National Integration. Chakrapani also alleged that the downgrading of the security cover may be politically motivated due to some political vendetta as the Petitioner has been vocal over various issues being faced by the society at large and Hindu religion specifically.

"It is humbly submitted that various declarations and tweets of the petitioner might have angered the authorities and the Respondents in a most illegal, arbitrary, malafide manner, with a grudge against the petitioner has withdrawn the 'Z' security cover and downgraded it to "X" level for the petitioner despite the fact that there is grave, constant and lingering threat to the life, limb and property of the petitioner from global terrorists and local goons who are at large and are working at the behest of Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel other anti-national and anti-Hindu forces/ elements and on any day may. execute their vicious plans to eliminate the petitioner in order to take revenge for burning Dawood Ibrahim's car thereby might as well incite communal hatred and riots in the entire country as the petitioner has great Hindu following in the country," the plea said.

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on October 6. Senior Advocate Vikas Singh appeared for the Hindu saint while Advocate Ajay Digpaul represented the government.

(IMAGE: PTI / REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)