Swapan Dasgupta Appeals Amit Shah To Rush Security To Bengal Over Violence & Molestation

Swapan Dasgupta said a thousand families have rushed to the fields in West Bengal to escape the marauding mobs seeking to take it out against BJP supporters.

Gloria Methri
As post-election violence continued to escalate in West Bengal on Monday evening, BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to rush security and restore the law-and-order situation in the state. Widespread violence and vandalism resulting in killings, injuries and loss of property have been rampant in Bengal, following the release of assembly election results on Sunday.

Shedding light on one such situation in the Nanoor village of Birbhum district, Dasgupta said more than a thousand families have rushed to the fields to escape the marauding mobs seeking to take it out against BJP supporters. Citing reports of molestation of women in the area, the BJP leader asked HM Shah to rush security forces to the state.

Centre, Governor seek report on Bengal violence

Earlier in the day, the Union Home Ministry wrote to the Mamata Banerjee government seeking a report on the ongoing violence and the steps taken by the administration to bring the situation under control. Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also summoned the Director-General of Police and the CP of Kolkata on the prevailing situation and sought a report on the same. However, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Bengal Home Department failed to forward the reports, the Governor said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed that criminal elements in the TMC cadre have been brutally attacking its candidates and setting the BJP offices on fire. Over a dozen people have died in the incidents of violence and arson that has unleashed in Bengal.

In light of the violence, BJP National President JP Nadda will be visiting the state on May 5 and meet the affected families of party workers during his visit. Meanwhile, the BJP said it will hold a nationwide dharna on May 5 in protest against the widespread violence by TMC workers post the election results. This protest will be held following all COVID protocols across all organisational mandals, the party said. 

First Published:
