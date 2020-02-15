Tamil Nadu: Protest Against CAA And NRC Resumes In Chennai, Day After Clash With Cops

The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Chennai resumed on Saturday in the Washermanpet area. The protesters were seen sitting peacefully displaying banners against the CAA and NRC. They were also seen waving the Tricolour and chanting slogans. Earlier on Friday, as many as 100 protesters were detained by the police after a scuffle broke out during the protest in Washermanpet. After the detention, a protest was staged near Mount Road Dargah at Anna Salai. However, it was later withdrawn.

The demonstrators who had gathered in large numbers were raising slogans against CAA and NRC during the protest. They then proceeded to push against the police barricades which was followed by the scuffle. The police also resorted to baton charge to disperse the demonstrators. Following the detainment of demonstrators by the police, a protest was then held near Mount Road Dargah at Anna Salai, it was, however, temporarily withdrawn.

Police resort to lathi-charge

The protest turned violent when the protesters clashed with the police. Four police personnel -- a woman joint commissioner, two women constables, and a sub-inspector -- were injured in stone-pelting, the police said, even as reports emerged that some protesters were also hurt. The protesters accused the police of resorting to lathi-charge. Joint Commissioner P Vijayakumari sustained injuries on her head, the police said, adding that those wounded were admitted to a hospital.

Earlier, some agitators were reportedly removed from the protest site forcibly, leading to a commotion between them and the police. The protesters accused the police of resorting to a lathi-charge. Some of the protesters were detained. Subsequently, more people gathered there demanding their release. As a result, security was beefed up in the area.

(with agencies input)