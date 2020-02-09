'Rajinikanth's Party Launch With AIADMK-DMK Support' Claims Former Chennai Dy Mayor

In a massive revelation, former Deputy Mayor of Chennai - Karate Thiagarajan on Sunday, said that Superstar Rajinikanth may launch his party in May-June 2020. Moreover, Thiagarajan who is Congress leader said that supporters of both AIADMK and DMK will support Rajinikanth's party launch. Rajnikanth, who had announced his plans to join politics in December 2017, is yet to launch his party.

Inspite of not officially diving into politics, Rajinikanth has hinted at joining hands with Kamal Haasan who launched Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and contested in the Tamil Nadu by-polls. Rajinikanth has maintained that the decision will be taken when the elections are near when asked by reporters on a possible alliance with MNM chief Kamal Haasan adding that the people of Tamil Nadu will 'create a miracle in 2021 elections'. Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, has outright declared, that there was nothing wrong with both of them coming together to work for the betterment of the state.

Meanwhile, a top office-bearer of Rajini Makkal Mandram said the launch could be any time after April 14. Tamilaruvi Manian informed that there will be a rainbow alliance with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), an ally of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, who will be with Rajinikanth and there are more parties who are waiting to form an alliance. The name of the party is yet to be finalised.

Current political scenario in Tamil Nadu

While a prominent and popular face is missing from Tamil politics after the demise of AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa and DMK chief Karunanidhi, the AIADMK in alliance with the BJP is ruling the state with chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the helm of affairs. The BJP is trying to make inroads in the southern state which has long been held by regional powers. While DMK has now been taken over by Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin, AIADMK is facing stiff opposition from its faction - Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) - led by Sasikala's nephew Dinakaran.

