Teacher Aspirants Stage Protest Demanding Jobs In Patna, Lathicharged By Bihar Police

Bihar Police on Tuesday lathi-charged aspirants qualified for the state Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) and Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET). The development came after the aspirants were holding a protest against the state government demanding recruitment in Patna.

The students of the CTET and BTET were protesting in Patna demanding the release of the seventh phase of teacher reinstatement. Notably, the candidates have been protesting against the state government for the last 3 years. They further alleged that despite solving their problem, the Bihar Education department has been only giving them assurance.

#WATCH | Police lathi-charge aspirants qualified for Bihar Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) and Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) holding protest against the state government demanding their recruitment, in Patna pic.twitter.com/G5aXGd2om9 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2022

Referring to Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's promise to provide 10 lakh jobs to the youth of the country, the protesting candidates said that the state government should fulfill its promise, otherwise the movement will continue like this. The students also warned that the movement will become more fierce in the future if the government does not release the seventh phase notice.

Why are the aspirants protesting?

The TET and CTET aspirants were protesting against the persistent delays by the state government in issuing an official notification crucial for their appointment. The students were alleging that the government is not taking any steps to solve their problem.

Earlier on August 22 as well, police restored to lathicharged the CTET and BTET qualified candidates who were protesting in Patna demanding jobs. In the midst of this, ADM KK Singh was caught on camera brutally thrashing protester and aspiring teacher Anisur Rahman with a baton.